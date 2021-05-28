Cancel
Houston, TX

Reviews For The Uneasily Quarantined:Cruella

By Pete Vonder Haar
Houston Press
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMR. BLONDE: Are you gonna bark all day little doggie? Or are you gonna bite?. Brief Plot Synopsis: London's fashion scene is all bark, some bite. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 3.5 pairs of albino African endangered rhino slippers out of 5. Tagline: "Hello cruel world." Better...

Beauty & FashionEcho online

Review: Cruella is another Disney cash grab

While Cruella is the first live action remake with an original story and a features a good performance from Emma Stone, this film just feels like another Disney cash grab. Finally we get a Disney live action remake that has an original story. Disney has given us Lion King, Dumbo, Jungle Book, Tarzan, and Mulan. None of them have been new stories, just retellings of the old story while Disney flexes how great the animation is now. That is what is really driving me away from these live-action remakes as of late! Nothing is being told brand new to the audience. Let’s be honest, most of the people that are seeing these films are those who have seen the original film.
MoviesFilm Freak Central

Cruella (2021)

Starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Mark Strong. by Walter Chaw It's better to think of Craig Gillespie's Cruella as a riff than as a prequel--a variation on a theme rather than the puzzle-box predecessor to a beloved intellectual property. In fact, one's ability to do so informs the extent to which this film is not merely enjoyable but indeed good. Cruella is a mindfuck of a construct, a postmodern exercise in which nothing of it could cohere without knowledge of, and experience with, other cultural artifacts--but even there, it occupies two spaces simultaneously: the Disney side, where the references are all to 101 Dalmatians, against the Gillespie side, where the references are to pop-cultural movements in music, fashion, even literature. Early on, a young Cruella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland), born "Estella," is urged by her saintly mother Catherine (Emily Beecham) to contain Estella's exuberant, sometimes-violent and "evil" side by dubbing her "Cruella" and, in so naming it, caging it. The suggestion, then, is that "Estella" is the polite-if-constricting requirement that Cruella be a prequel to a Disney "vault" classic, while "Cruella" is the Something Wild barely contained that, like Michelle Pfeiffer's resurrected Catwoman in Batman Returns, is a creature born of violence returned as the avatar for perversity and chaos. Imagine how great this good film would have been were it just the one with none of the other.
Movieswmleader.com

‘Cruella’ Sequel in Early Development at Disney

The world may have been a more wholesome place before Cruella De Vil, but Disney cannot get enough of her. Before “Cruella” — the live-action prequel to the animated feature “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” — has even entered its second weekend of release, Disney is already in early development on a sequel, with director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara both expected to return. It’s unclear whether star Emma Stone is also set to reprise her performance as the dastardly, fur-loving villain, but it’s also unclear how a sequel would work without her.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: CRUELLA Is Great and My Favorite Live-Action Film Based on a Disney Character

I know I’m late to the game on this, but I finally had the opportunity to head out to the theater to see Disney’s Cruella. I enjoyed what I saw in the trailers, and those trailers got me excited about seeing the film. I only hoped that the film would be as good as the trailers made it out to be. Well, Cruella ended up being better! It exceeded my expectations and it’s hands down my favorite live-action movie that is based on a classic animated Disney character.
MoviesLoyola Phoenix

The Emmas are Devilishly Good in the Enjoyable ‘Cruella’

Cruella de Vil is one of Disney’s most beloved and deplorable villains — after all, she does kidnap dogs. It was only a matter of time before the studio would want a live-action iteration of the notorious heiress to join their growing catalog of remakes. While those movies have largely...
Movieswearecritix.com

Cruella 2 is already in the works at Disney!

Emma Stones Cruella has been making a lot of positive noise on the internet and Disney has taken notice. After only two weeks, The Hollywood Reporter has learned the studio behind Cruella, starring Emma Stone-is in early development on a sequel. Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return for a sequel to the film that stars Stone as fan-favorite One Hundred and One Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil.
Moviesenmnews.com

Cruella prequel is reportedly getting a sequel

Cruella, the prequel to Disney’s 101 Dalmatians is reportedly getting a sequel, after its runaway box office success. The film, which stars Emma Stone as the puppy-skinning villain, debuted in cinemas and on Disney+ last month, earning a healthy $48.5m (£34.2m) at the box office. Its hybrid release marks the...
Moviesarkvalleyvoice.com

Comanche Theatre Now Showing ‘Cruella’

From May 30 through June 11 and 13, the Comanche Theatre will be showing Walt Disney’s Cruella which is a live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil and how she became the villain featured in 101 Dalmations. The film stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry and is rated PG-13. Showtime is at dusk, (approximately 8:50 p.m.) and gates open at 7:45. Admission prices are the following:
MoviesSan Diego weekly Reader

Cruella: Sympathy for the de Vil

A haughty fashion designer (Emma Thompson) and the seamstress most likely to dethrone her (Emma Stone) wage battle in this, the third live-action attempt on the part of the studio to ransack the Disney Vault, cancel originality, and in doing so, defile a classic. And what could be crueler than stretching what little story Cruella contains over 134 minutes?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

OFFICIAL! The sequel to Cruella is already in development

The positive figures from the box office, as well as the good comments on it, have made Disney quickly prepare to develop the sequel to Cruella. Disney launched on May 28 one of the most anticipated films of the year, Cruella, which entered the catalog of the company’s streaming platform with force. In addition, it was one of the first live-action releases by the company in this post-pandemic era in theaters.
MoviesPosted by
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"Cruella"

Movie theaters are opening up again. One of the current attractions is a reboot of a Walt Disney classic. Rick Brough has the details, with this week’s Friday Film Review. The new film “Cruella” is the backstory about an iconic Disney villainess—revealing that not only is she misunderstood, but a Girl Power heroine to boot!
Jasper, OREmerald Media

“Cruella” is an original prequel

Cruella de Vil of “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” is one of the most unsympathetic and disliked Disney villains throughout all of the franchise’s history. And rightly so, given that she’s literally a puppy killer. But Disney+’s newest premier movie, “Cruella,” seeks to give her an origin story that turns...
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Dalmatians’ villain gets a fresh origin story in punk-rocking-fun ‘Cruella’

“Cruella” is some wicked fun. Yes, you can’t help but think of the massively popular musical “Wicked” — which gives you a new perspective on the Wicked Witch of the West via a story that happens before Dorothy finds her way to Oz — when examining “Cruella,” a prequel to the cute 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians” and its poorly reviewed 2000 sequel, “102 Dalmatians.”
Beauty & FashionRomesentinel.com

‘Cruella’ origin story stylish, fun

Disney decided to go in a different direction with “Cruella,” its latest live action cartoon adaptation. It has made a long, lightweight film with just enough style and energy to be enjoyable. Disney already made a live action “101 Dalmatians” movie all the way back in 1996, starring Glenn Close...
Beauty & FashionBrown Daily Herald

‘Cruella,’ the Disney villainess with a fashionable backstory

Directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”), “Cruella” is a dazzling crime-comedy, villain origin story with a vampy flair distinct from the standard Disney live-action feature. Despite an untrimmed run time of 2 hours and 14 minutes, its plot contrivances and questionable character motives are hurried swiftly along from one visually sumptuous set piece to another as a retro playlist of 60s and 70s hits plays in the background.
Buena Vista, CObuenavistacolorado.org

Comanche Drive In Movie – CRUELLA

Showing Sunday May 30th through June 11th & June 13. Set in 1970s in London during the punk rock movement, the film follows Estella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer, and explores the path that will lead her to become a notorious criminal known as Cruella de Vil. Stars: Emma...
Washington County, PAObserver-Reporter

Goodbye 'Cruella' world

June is bustin’ out all over. Which may explain why I begin the month with a rant. And yet, we persist: Why does Facebook allow the posting of stupid ads under multiple company names? During the past week I have deleted or reported at least 100 ads for garden gnomes clad in medieval armor, fairies, forest sprites and other mythical creatures. All the same ad, under multiple business names. Now, some of you may say that Facebook is tracking me via webcam and has decided that I must be a Hobbit. I assure you, although I may have Second Breakfast, I am not from the Shire. I am very tempted to buy 1,000 garden gnomes and smash them all in a video that I’m sure Facebook will block for violating its non-existent “community standards.”
Beauty & Fashionthesfnews.com

“Cruella” Is Absolutely Fantastic!

HOLLYWOOD—I was absolutely mesmerized with the Disney prequel “Cruella.” The thing about prequels, they tend to fail to deliver that actual punch that the audience actually wants in the movie universe. However, this film which chronicles the backstory of one of Disney’s iconic villains is exceptional. Whenever the writers can present a narrative that makes you feel sorry for the villain you know you’re doing a great job. I mean my heart was aching watching the upbringing of Estella aka Cruella.
MoviesSan Francisco Weekly

Back to the Big Screen: ‘The Dry’ & ‘Cruella’

The marquee of my neighborhood theater proclaims, “We’re very open.” Facebook correspondents ask me if “normal” people can go to the movies. I don’t know about normal, but there was a very real audience at the two very open theaters I visited recently. Breaking the quarantine-imposed fast was a little...