Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis have huge news less than two weeks after their wedding: One's on the way. The couple, which already has a 15-month-old daughter named Naomi Bettie, shared the news on Monday night (June 7) through separate Instagram posts. Both added their own personal spin to the baby news: Jimmie through a montage of classic TV and film moments and Alexis with a family-centric collage of pregnancy photos.