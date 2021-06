The Houston Dynamo and Major League Soccer are amid an almost 3-week long international break (Sporting KC and Austin FC played this past Saturday). The Dynamo’s most recent match was played on May 29th, a tough loss in Kansas City. The pause in fixtures should provide the team with a much needed rest before they find themselves back into a grueling schedule for the remainder of the 2021 season. Houston resumes their MLS schedule on June 19th away versus Carlos Vela and LAFC. For five of the club’s players, they haven’t had much of a break as they have seen action with their countries.