Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

GO. PLAY. SEE.: 4 Fun Things to Experience in Charlotte This Month

By Taylor Bowler
charlotteparent.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to the quarry at Carrigan Farms for Open Swim. Take a dip in the quarry, jump off the rocks, swing off the rope swing, and fish in the ponds. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, plus select evenings from 3:45 p.m. until sunset. The cost is $20 per person Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday. Advanced reservations are required. Carrigan Farms, 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville. carriganfarms.com.

www.charlotteparent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Mooresville, NC
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Ice Pop#Food Trucks#Mexican#Belgian#Oreos#Winnifred St Ste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Yoga
Related
POTUSCNN

Biden says Chauvin sentence 'seems to be appropriate'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said on Friday that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's 22-year sentence for the murder of George Floyd "seems to be appropriate" after being informed of the decision by reporters. "I don't know all the circumstances that were considered, but it seems to me, under...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble

(CNN) — In a carefully reasoned and evidence-packed decision, a New York State appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license this week. The court found that Giuliani engaged in so many clearly unethical actions while seeking to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of his client Donald Trump, that immediate action was necessary to protect the public.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. report on Pentagon-documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

June 25 (Reuters) - A major U.S. government report on UFOs released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial nature. The report, submitted...