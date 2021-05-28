GO. PLAY. SEE.: 4 Fun Things to Experience in Charlotte This Month

Head to the quarry at Carrigan Farms for Open Swim. Take a dip in the quarry, jump off the rocks, swing off the rope swing, and fish in the ponds. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, plus select evenings from 3:45 p.m. until sunset. The cost is $20 per person Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday. Advanced reservations are required. Carrigan Farms, 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville. carriganfarms.com.