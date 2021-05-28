Questions for David Sorin of McCarter & English from Aaron Price of TechUnited:NJ

UCF has long supported the spirit of entrepreneurship with resources dedicated to helping up-and-coming businesses and molding the next great CEOs. For more than two decades, the Business Incubation Program has facilitated smarter, faster startup growth for nearly 600 companies that has led to $2.4 billion of economic impact. In addition, UCF is host to the Florida Small Business Development Center (FSBCD) at UCF, which provides consulting, training and resources to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and succeed. While the business incubator and FSBDC are open to anyone in the community, UCF also has several programs housed under its Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership geared specifically toward students, including Blackstone LaunchPad, Joust New Venture Competition and UpStarts Student Venture Incubator Program.