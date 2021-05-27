Message Mystery at Michigan Central Station: Ford’s Latest Reveal is Pre-Prohibition-Era Beer Bottle Found During Restoration

Cancel
Michigan State

Mystery at Michigan Central Station: Ford's Latest Reveal is Pre-Prohibition-Era Beer Bottle Found During Restoration

 22 days ago

Days after unveiling the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, the next big reveal for Ford Motor Company is not a vehicle at all. Crews working at Michigan Central Station recently stumbled upon a pre-Prohibition-era Stroh’s beer bottle with a mysterious message neatly rolled and stuffed inside. Ford archivists removed the paper Thursday to reveal a message that is believed to have been written by two men who worked on the station’s original construction in 1913, though the entirety of the message is unclear.

