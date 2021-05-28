Rockwall Art League presents Marian Hirsch as June’s demo artist
ROCKWALL, TX (May 28, 2021) The Rockwall Art League is proud to present Marian Hirsch as its Demo Artist for the month of June 2021. Marian Hirsch is a full-time professional artist. The artist is a signature member of Southwestern Watercolor Society, Texas and Neighbors, Associated Creative Artists, Pastel Society of America and Pastel Society of the Southwest. Her work is included in numerous corporate collections and art magazines.rockwall.bubblelife.com