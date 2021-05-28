Rockwall Art League presents Marian Hirsch as June’s demo artist

Gretchen Tschetter found a way to help people and earn personal awards, too, by building and donating cabinets that hold food and other items. A rising senior at Wylie High School and St. Paul resident, Gretchen belongs to the American Heritage Girls organization, which is similar to Girl Scouts, and she conducted a project for the Wylie Christian Care Center. The project resembles one that a Boy Scout would do to earn an Eagle Scout designation, said Mary Warkentine, executive director of the Christian Care Center.