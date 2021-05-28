Funeral Services for 55-year-old, Pastor Joel Sutton of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Manning with Burial to be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter at a later date. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Friends may call from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday at the Manning United Methodist Church. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Saturday at the church. Joel is survived by his wife, Sheila of Manning; 5 children: Megan Sutton of Lorimor, Shea Sutton of Albia, Taylor McDonald of Johnston, Kat Sutton of Manning and Ian Sutton of Manning; 7 grandchildren; his parents: James and Diane Sutton of Eddyville; and 3 brothers: James Sutton of Eddyville, John Lizama-Sutton of California, and Chris Sutton of Eddyville.