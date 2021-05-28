Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manning, IA

Pastor Joel Sutton of Manning

By dhoffman
1380kcim.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral Services for 55-year-old, Pastor Joel Sutton of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Manning with Burial to be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter at a later date. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Friends may call from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday at the Manning United Methodist Church. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Saturday at the church. Joel is survived by his wife, Sheila of Manning; 5 children: Megan Sutton of Lorimor, Shea Sutton of Albia, Taylor McDonald of Johnston, Kat Sutton of Manning and Ian Sutton of Manning; 7 grandchildren; his parents: James and Diane Sutton of Eddyville; and 3 brothers: James Sutton of Eddyville, John Lizama-Sutton of California, and Chris Sutton of Eddyville.

www.1380kcim.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manning, IA
City
Van Meter, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
State
California State
Manning, IA
Obituaries
City
Johnston, IA
City
Lorimor, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
Person
Chris Sutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lays out plan to confront white supremacist violence

June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address the threat of violence posed by white supremacists and militias, five months after members of those groups joined in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The White House released a 30-page plan for increased...
POTUSPosted by
The New York Times

Biden Administration Forms Blueprint to Combat Domestic Extremism

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is aiming to bolster information sharing with technology companies, potentially expand hiring of intelligence analysts and improve screening of government employees for ties to domestic terrorism as part of a much-anticipated plan expected to be released Tuesday detailing how the federal government should combat extremism.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration launches new battle against white supremacists

White supremacist organizations and individuals have been tied to recent attacks, including the insurrection on Capitol Hill. President Biden announced a new counterterrorism initiative focused on domestic threats. Reuters reported that the policy is intended to address white supremacy and terrorism in the Untied States. President Biden’s plan to counter...