Vaccine access, not hesitancy, still a problem for Latinos: Senators

Vaccine hesitancy remains a challenge in the state of Nebraska, with public health directors from agencies across the state reporting reluctance among their residents. “A lot of people are hesitant because it is so new, while others have been seeing in statistics that the first shot is 80 percent effective, so they think that is good enough and don’t come back for their second shot,” said Brandy Bird, nurse director with the Red Willow Health Department in McCook, Neb.