Vaccine access, not hesitancy, still a problem for Latinos: Senators

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- A group of Latino senators sent a letter to the Biden administration Friday, urging top officials to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines in Latino communities. Democratic Sens. Alex Padilla (Calif.), Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), Bob Menendez (NJ) and Ben Ray Luján (NM), all of whom identify as Latino, asked the White House to do more to help Latinos, whose vaccination rates remain low despite being interested in getting the shot.

