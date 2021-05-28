Don't Delay Lung Cancer Surgery, Study Suggests
FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Surgery soon after a diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer is crucial in reducing the risk of recurrence and death, a new study finds. "Patients with early-stage cancer have the best chance for survival," said senior author Dr. Varun Puri, a thoracic surgeon and professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "That's why it's critical for patients to promptly seek treatment within 12 weeks after they've been diagnosed."www.usnews.com