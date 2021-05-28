Cancel
Cook County, IL

Far South Side man killed wife by pouring lighter fluid on her, lighting her on fire, prosecutors say

By Maggie Prosser
Chicago Tribune
 17 days ago

A Far South Side man was ordered held without bail after prosecutors said he admitted pouring gasoline on his wife and lighting her on fire last month, leading to her death. Henry Taylor, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 21 death of Luevenia Gardner, 35, after she was injured April 16 at their home in the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue in the South Deering neighborhood, officials said. Court and other records show Taylor and Gardner lived at the same address on Hoxie, and a Cook County prosecutor said at Taylor’s bond hearing Friday that the two were married.

