CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cuomo’s legislation on internet fees for low-income families

fishersisland.net
 2021-05-28

Please see the link below about Cuomo’s legislation on...

fishersisland.net

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

In contrast to Cuomo, Hochul ‘gives a damn’ about nursing home families

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that New Yorkers deserve to know government officials actually “give a damn” about them, in a clear dig at her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. Hochul met Tuesday with families that lost loved ones in nursing homes due to COVID-19, apologizing to them for the pain...
HEALTH
yaktrinews.com

New changes help make childcare more affordable for low-income families

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is not surprising that childcare can be expensive, but new changes are helping make it more affordable. The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families’ “Working Connections Child Care” subsidy helps low-income families pay for child care. Tanisa Dailey, a single mom who works and...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbc25news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#The Fi Telephone Co
Yellowhammer News

State Sen. Sessions: Biden could declare a ‘state of emergency,’ remove regulations to alleviate some supply chain issues

There’s no part of the economy that is immune to the supply-chain disruptions around the U.S. economy, especially here in Alabama. The impact has been high prices for consumers on commodities that are affecting every sector, including agriculture. During an appearance on Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5’s “The Jeff Poor...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
theeastcountygazette.com

Here’s How to Get the New $1,800 Stimulus Check

Golden State Stimulus is an initiative of Californian state to provide monetary assistance to eligible families and individuals, which primarily aims to support Californians with low and medium incomes and assist those struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Californians who qualify, there is no requirement to do anything other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
Shortcake

West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Executive Order Eliminating the Subminimum Wage in State Contracting for People with Disabilities

CHICAGO – Working to increase inclusion and decrease barriers faced by people with disabilities, Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order to ensure people with disabilities receive equal pay for work they perform as employees of state vendors. “Illinois is leading by example by ensuring people with disabilities are not paid a subminimum wage,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With this executive order my administration is affirming that people with disabilities ar Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
WSET

The $500 tax credit that you might qualify for and had no idea you could get

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - The expanded federal Child Tax Credit is putting billions of dollars into the hands of families. The payments are part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March by President Biden. The payments are the first half of the tax credit. The most recent payments went out on Sept. 15, 2021. According to the IRS, this third payment sent $15 billion directly to families. The next payment, arriving on Oct. 15, 2021, will send out another $15 billion.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy