Collaboration across industry, government and academia has served Wales well; its food and drink industry is recognised the world over for excellence, quality, innovation and provenance. Not bad for a country of just over 3 million people. Little wonder then that despite a tumultuous few months and years because of EU Exit and the Covid-19 pandemic, this small country has once again declared a bold vision to meet what is arguably the most important challenge of the time, with an ambition to be a world leader in sustainability.