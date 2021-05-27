Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

EG Vines’ Rock-Driven Sophomore Effort Through the Mirror Out August 27th

By Article Contributed by IVPR
gratefulweb.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville’s up-and-coming EG Vines has been on quite the ride over the last few years. After quitting his corporate rat race job to pursue music full time and releasing his much talked about debut, Family Business, in 2019—Billboard, NPR, and Rolling Stone all had nice things to say—Vines finally had a moment to reach for those creative corners of his mind previously undiscovered. Looking back at his time splitting life between a desk job and music, Vines says it resulted in him being constantly on edge, carrying frustrations on his back all the time. While he still loves and stands by the music he wrote during that period, quitting his job has allowed Vines to pour more of himself into his music, and his brand new full-length album Through the Mirror is a testament to the positive effect this has had. Set to be released on August 27th, Through the Mirror is part indie rock nirvana—the state of being more so than the band—and part reaction to an uber-politicized world. “It’s that social dilemma,” says Vines. “People get in their hall of mirrors and maybe they’re not looking at reality.” Yesterday, Vines’s hometown radio station, Nashville’s legendary, independent Lightning 100, shared the first taste of music from Through the Mirror, “The Royal Diplomat.” "'The Royal Diplomat' was one of those that I kind of blacked out whilst writing it,” recalls Vines. “I remember coming up with that guitar riff in the turnaround and belting out 'Never spoken', but that’s about it.” Musically, Vines and the band may have been channeling the Smashing Pumpkins or The Bends era Radiohead. Fans can listen to “The Royal Diplomat” right now at this link.

gratefulweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jason Isbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Music#Art#Rock And Roll#Family Business#Npr#Rolling Stone#Radiohead#American#Preservation Pub#Ga#Tomato Art Fest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Knoxville, TNblanknews.com

Don’t Miss EG Vines at the Preservation Pub

EG Vines’ new full length album “Through the Mirror” won’t be released until August 27th. But you can hear most, if not all of the songs from it when he performs live tomorrow, June 12th at the Preservation Pub in downtown Knoxville. “Through the Mirror” was written against a backdrop marked by a pandemic, social upheaval, and national elections. As with his previous album Vines cuts through the noise to deliver profound and moving messages. He Delivers his own views while encouraging listeners to critically engage with the world around them to inform their own ways of thinking. “I was writing about the issues I was seeing in 2018 and 19 on my first album. But nothing’s really changing, it’s getting worse, and I’m getting pissed off. So I think that’s probably why this record kind of ramps up. It’s definitely produced with heavier elements, more punk rock and 90’s alt influence.”
Madison, WItonemadison.com

Penelope’s Thrill tunnels through a conceptual roots-rock debut

Poet, author, and former UW-Madison advisory director Timothy Walsh embraces a new musical chapter in his solo project. Only a few minutes into Penelope’s Thrill’s Twilight On Tunnel Road, the Madison-based project gives listeners an exceedingly present sense of both place and purpose. While the music skews more towards dusty, roots-tinged southern rock, there’s the unmistakable glint of a Midwestern Americana lens, paralleling the April 2021 release’s dual commitment to the plaintive and the epic. While it’s certainly drawing on well-established sounds and stylistic approaches, Twilight On Tunnel Road boasts an intangible, indefinable quality that makes it more absorbing than the bulk of its contemporaries.
Nebraska StateNorfolk Daily News

Dance music highlight at 27th Nebraska Rocks

Nebraska Rocks is gearing up for its 27th year. The celebration of Northeast Nebraska-related music and musicians is set to take place from 6 p.m. until midnight Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, at the Divots DeVent Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The informal setting will include...
Musicamericanahighways.org

REVIEW: Joe Bourdet – “Meadow Rock”

Indeed, a throwback to the 70s acoustic-folk style, which never really went out of style. James Taylor & Jackson Browne are still around. Los Angeles singer-songwriter Joe Bourdet provides some high-end lead guitar tone that is endearing alongside his mellow vocal style on his debut CD. Joe’s steeped in the styles once the territory of artists such as Jesse Winchester, Eric Andersen, Norman Greenbaum & Jesse Colin Young.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Billy Corgan’s musical father

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins comes from a musical family. His father is a guitar player and was quite good. In fact, back in the 60s, he was invited to join a group called the Amboy Dukes. He turned it down because the day job he had at the...
Louisa, VACentral Virginian

Musicians rock out for a cause at Battle of the Bands

People say music is life. For Rick and Leanna Davis, that couldn’t be more true. When Leanna got a heart transplant, the doctors told her she would likely need a kidney, too, due to the toll on her from the antirejection medications. Sixteen years later, when she had to go on dialysis and needed a kidney, it was Jamie Watkins, Rick’s bandmate, that volunteered as a donor.
MusicKerrang

The 21 greatest rock and metal albums for summertime

Long days. Hot nights. Free time. Barbecues and beach parties every time the sun peeks out from behind the clouds. Even with the second festival season in a row severely curtailed, there’s a celebratory sparkle about summertime that simply cannot be extinguished. Whether you’re a skate kid, a beach bro, a backpack-wielding traveller hitting the road, or a tired worker just looking forward to chilling out in the nearest beer garden, it’s really got something for everyone. Hell, even goths get a chance to show off their laciest parasols.
MusicSFGate

The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Unite for 'A Dustland Fairytale' Remake

The Killers and Bruce Springsteen have teamed up to record a new version of “A Dustland Fairytale,” which originally appeared on the band’s 2008 LP Day & Age. In an e-mail interview with Rolling Stone, Killers frontman Brandon Flowers said the original plan was to play the song together live. “But the idea to record it remotely was initially about giving people something during quarantine,” he says. “‘Dustland’’s lineage leads straight to Bruce. When we finished it back in 2008, I sent him a copy and a note expressing my gratitude for his contribution to my life.”
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 15 in Classic Rock

June 15, 1967 – Peter Green leaves the John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers and goes on to form Fleetwood Mac with bandmate John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. June 15, 1957 – Brad Gillis, guitar, vocals (Night Ranger) June 15, 1946 – Noddy Holder (born Neville John Holder), vocals (Slade) June...
Woodstock, NYTimes Union

Take a rock 'n' roll trip through Woodstock and Hudson

After a year in relative confinement and solitude we’re all itching for a little adventure. That gnawing feeling is particularly urgent among music fans yearning for the communal revelry that one can only find during a concert experience. Sounds like it’s time for a road trip to the Hudson Valley, which pulses with rock ’n’ roll’s past and future.
Musicshutter16.com

SMITH & MYERS (Brent Smith & Zach Myers) Release “Bad At Love” Music Video

Multi-Platinum Artists Brent Smith and Zach Myers As DuoSmith & Myers. Single Impacting Hot AC Radio Nationwide Double Album Volume 1 & 2 Out Now. New York, NY – [June 16, 2021] –Smith & Myers – the duo comprised of multi-platinum artistsBrent Smith and Zach Myers – has released the official music video for their single “Bad At Love,” off their 2020 full-length album Smith & Myers Volume 2 (Atlantic Records). The vulnerable pop-rock track touches on the difficulties of staying in a romantic relationship while the visual, filmed at a 71-year-old drive-in theater in Tennessee, shows snapshots of others experiencing and overcoming those trials and tribulations. PRESS HERE to watch the “Bad At Love” music video, directed by DJay Brawner. “Bad At Love,” which has garnered nearly 6 million global streams and been featured on Spotify’s “Rockin Vibes” and Apple Music’s “Breaking Hard Rock” and “New In Rock” playlists, is now impacting Hot AC Radio nationwide. PRESS HERE to listen to “Bad At Love (2021 Mix),” a new version of the song just released last week. “We’re excited for people to hear this new take on ‘Bad At Love’ and to watch the music video, which we really enjoyed creating,” shares Brent. “When we were making the record, this song had almost an Americana vibe, but we had an idea of changing the mix and presenting it in a different, more modern way for 2021. For the video, we wanted to showcase more than one example of love. It features three different scenarios with three different couples showcasing the diversity in each storyline. As the video unfolds, you don’t exactly know where the relationships will end up. That’s the beauty of the reveal in the finale.” “Lyrically, Brent was writing about things in his life that maybe we wouldn’t really touch on with Shinedown and I think ‘Bad At Love’ came out to be an incredibly naked and honest song,” adds Zach. “If you’re bad at love, just realize that it’s okay. It only makes you better.”
Kennewick, WAPosted by
94.5 KATS

Seether to Rock Kennewick August 26, 2021

With more and more concerts being announced for the Northwest, it's super cool to see more rock shows coming our way. Seether is planning on taking the stage in Tri-Cities this August. This show is happening at the Benton Franklin Fairgrounds as part of a summer concert series with a...
MusicBenzinga

Bob Dylan To Star In Streaming Concert On Veeps Platform

Bob Dylan is planning to star in his first broadcast concert in nearly three decades with a presentation on Veeps, the livestream platform division of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV). Don’t Criticize What You Can’t Understand: The Oscar- and Nobel Prize-winning singer/songwriter will go before the camera in a...
Musicunifiednewsgroup.com

Concerts on Main to stretch through early August

Among returning events as social gatherings replace social distancing this summer will be handful of live music performances that community members will be able to enjoy downtown. The Music on Main series, which started a handful of years ago to encourage patronage of the downtown, will return to Hometown Junction...
MusicYour EDM

Nostalgix Unleashes Double-Threat ‘Black Mirror’ EP, Out on Deadbeats [LISTEN]

Nostalgix just unleashed her latest 2-track Black Mirror EP, out now on Deadbeats. Flawlessly merging styles of bass house, grime, and rap, this Vancouver-based talent keeps the momentum going with her signature nostalgic swag. The EP’s title track, “Black Mirror,” features menacing vocals from Wasiu matched with a booming bassline...
Musicedm.com

Sonickraft Drop Vocal-Driven House Anthem "Reached Out"

Sonickraft have returned with their latest tune, the anthemic "Reached Out." Joining the Marylebone Records family, the rising Welsh duo have delivered a summertime house jam as clubs continue to return, offering a warm and bubbly track for your playlists. The melodic track arrives just in time for summer. It...
Musicnewsfinale.com

Owner Of Bob Marley’s Music Catalog Raises $375 Million To Invest In Other Music Catalogs

The “Sun is Shining” on a “Positive Vibration” because “Three Little Birds” told us that the company that owns Bob Marley’s music catalog, Primary Wave, just raised $375 million to invest in additional music catalogs. Primary Wave Music is an independent company that manages the music catalogs of dozens of the most important singers in history, including Bob Marley and Whitney Houston.