Bitcoin is not the only trendsetter leading in the wave of cryptocurrencies that are built as decentralized network and allow peer-to-peer transactions. But bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency that has set a standard for cryptocurrencies and is continuing to inspire the growing crypto space. For some people, the bitcoin currency means the entire crypto space, but in reality, there are thousands of cryptocurrencies that exist in the crypto market. So before we move to learn about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, let us first know what cryptocurrencies are.