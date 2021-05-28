Slog AM: Amazon Unveils Its ZenBooth, the Unvaccinated Account for 97% of COVID Cases in King County, Just Stay in Seattle During Memorial Day Weekend
Please just stay in Seattle for Memorial Day Weekend. It's just not worth the trouble. The high cost of gas, the traffic, the waiting due to the rush to make everything just like it was in 2019. We are still in the pandemic. We need to take our time. The rational thing to do is abandon the American monster (burn gas, drive, drive, drive) and just enjoy the local sun, parks, activities, and businesses.www.thestranger.com