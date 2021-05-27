IN RE: Joseph B. Senoski and M...

IN RE: Joseph B. Senoski and Maryann M. Senoski, Docket GD-20-013161. Notice of Filing of the Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator. TO: Joseph B. Senoski and Maryann M. Senoski, A Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator has been filed under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, 68 P.S. §1101-1111 to take possession of and rehabilitate or demolish the property located at 1107 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203; Lot and Block No. 3 - L - 96.