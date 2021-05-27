Notice is hereby given that the previously advertised Board of Commissioners Informational and General Affairs Meeting of the Township of Upper St. Clair for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM and the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting of the Township of Upper St. Clair for Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM have changed locations and will both be held at the Board of Commissioners' Meeting Room, Township Building, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241.