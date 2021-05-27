Cancel
Upper Saint Clair, PA

Township of Upper St. Clair ...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 22 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the previously advertised Board of Commissioners Informational and General Affairs Meeting of the Township of Upper St. Clair for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM and the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting of the Township of Upper St. Clair for Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM have changed locations and will both be held at the Board of Commissioners' Meeting Room, Township Building, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241.

