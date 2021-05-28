Cancel
NFL

Updates: Dak Looks "The Same" As Before Injury

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article2:09 p.m. - Dak Prescott is back on the field for OTAs, and his teammates see the same quarterback who was on pace for record passing numbers before his season-ending ankle injury last October. "The ball's coming out the same as was before the injury," tight end Dalton Schultz said....

NFLPosted by
FanSided

One player the Dallas Cowboys should trade for this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys recently finished their mandatory minicamp and there were many positives from it. Dallas’ first-round pick linebacker Micah Parsons looked phenomenal in his new Cowboys jersey and quarterback Dak Prescott seemed to be progressing well from his injury. However, the biggest question mark is about their secondary. Last...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is ready to bury his injury in the past

When a player of high caliber is hurt and/or lost for the season, which happened to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys last season, it can give everybody some trepidation about the next season. Someone like the team’s quarterback obviously has a massive impact on what happens in a given game, especially when they are one of the top ones relative to the league.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Uses 1 Word To Describe His Injury Mindset

Dak Prescott is ready to fully move on from his devastating leg injury. The Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback believes he has fully recovered from the injury that forced him to miss the majority of the 2020 season. Prescott suffered a severe leg fracture early in the 2020 season in a game against the Giants. The star quarterback has since recovered, though, and he’s ready to move on from it.
NFLBlogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys need to make sure that QB2 is a legitimate priority for them

There is no more crystal clear case study on how important a backup quarterback is to a professional football team than the 2020 Dallas Cowboys. Today’s NFL is a quarterback’s game, and if you are not properly equipped at the all-defining position, you are going to have a hard time competing week in and week out. While the starter is obviously of critical importance, who the team employs as their primary backup is also something that should be taken very seriously.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Sign Osa Odighizuwa, Make 2 WR Roster Moves

FRISCO - COO Stephen Jones said his Dallas Cowboys finished up the NFL Draft with 11 players left on their board still deemed as "draftable.'' Soon it'll be time to take the group to Oxnard, as news keeps rolling in ... JUNE 11: WR SHUFFLE The Cowboys have made two...
NFLinsidethestar.com

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Becomes Highest-Paid Jordan NFL Athlete on 5 Year Deal

There was a time in the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys when whether or not QB Dak Prescott would sign a four or five year deal – or any at all – to remain with the team was their biggest concern. As of Wednesday, Prescott has officially signed both. Prescott has left Adidas to become the only QB with Jordan brand, doing so on a five year deal that makes him the highest paid Jordan player in the league.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Cowboys News: Where Dak ranks, what Wilson intends, who Gregory loves

Randy Gregory reminded everyone of his talent in 2020, albeit on a limited snap count. Although he's entering a contract year, the former second-round pick can't deny his affection for the Cowboys organization who has stuck by him. Donovan Wilson ascended to the top of the Cowboy's safety depth chart last year. Now, as he enters the season as a starter, he wants to take his game to the next level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pro Football Focus Unveils Dak Prescott’s Ranking For 2021

A severe leg injury limited Dak Prescott to just five games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. But will it affect how the NFL analytics website Pro Football Focus ranks him in 2021?. On Wednesday, PFF unveiled their ranking of the top 50 players for 2021. Dak Prescott made the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' 4-game preseason schedule announced

Some call them meaningless games, but the Dallas Cowboys will soon line up and play football against teams wearing other uniforms. The NFL released the full schedule of 2021’s preseason games on Thursday. The exhibition slate has been trimmed from the traditional four games to three for most teams, but...
NFLinsidethestar.com

Trysten Hill Has Something to Prove in Cowboys Training Camp

2020 started off somewhat promising for Trysten Hill. After basically redshirting his rookie season, Hill got a fresh start under new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Hill, for his part, was showing some of the skills that made him the Cowboys second round pick in 2019. Hill showed burst and penetration...
NFLNBC Sports

Dak Prescott’s rehab inspired his rehabbing teammates

The return to health of quarterback Dak Prescott, right tackle La'el Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith has the Cowboys fired up about what 2021 could hold for the offense and the team. Prescott missed 11 games, Collins 16 and Smith 14 in 2020. In addition, right guard Zack Martin missed six games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carson Wentz injury history and updates

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to trade for Carson Wentz this offseason was questioned by fans for multiple reasons, with the two most popular being his durability concerns and that he was coming off the worst statistical year of his career. While we wouldn’t go as far as to call Wentz...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

17) Who Cashes In On A Contract Year?

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys aren't strangers to contract negotiations by this point. From Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper to Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarcus Lawrence, there has been a high-profile deal to discuss every season for the past four years. Recent offseasons have been marked by which star player was in need of a new contract.
NFLallfans.co

Dallas Cowboys: 3 breakout players they may cut a year too early

There’s nothing worse as a fan than to watch your beloved franchise draft and develop a young player, only to give up on him a year too soon and watch him breakout somewhere else. For Dallas Cowboys fans there’s no better example than the great Jimmy Smith. If you’re as...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Over/Under: Ezekiel Elliott reaching 1,300 yards rushing in 2021 for 17 games

2021 looks to be Ezekiel Elliott’s revenge tour. All offseason reports have stated he has looked slim, focused, and training with a purpose. One could assume that Elliott had heard the talk about his 2020 performance and how many have doubted his preparation, his focus, and his production on the field throughout last season. Elliott had six fumbles on the season in which five of those were lost, and both his total rushing yards (979), and average yards per carry (4.0), were the lowest of his career. As we look ahead to the 2021 season, there is no reason to think Elliott could not eclipse 1,100 rushing yards and there are many reasons to feel optimistic about Zeke and his potential return to prominence as a back the league fears.