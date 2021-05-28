Rangers seek to cure road woes against Mariners

The Minnesota Twins have won five straight road games against the Texas Rangers, including last night's series opener by a score of 7-5 in ten innings. The Twins are -110 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Minnesota's Randy Dobnak (1-6. 8.38 ERA) has allowed at least six runs in three of his last four starts. He is opposed by Texas's Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.91 ERA), who has pitched to a 2.57 ERA in his last three starts. The over is 5-0-1 in Texas's last six games, and is 7-2 in their last nine meetings in Texas.