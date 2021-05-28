Medical Tourism Market (2021-2025) | Affordable Healthcare Finds a New Meaning Beyond Borders with Global Medical Tourism Market

SEATTLE, June 21, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Medical Alert System (MAS) Market Overview. Medical Alert System (MAS), also dubbed as Personal Emergency Response System (PERS), is an alarm system designed to signal or summon emergency medical personnel in cases of hazards or injuries that call for immediate medical attention. Medical alert systems, more commonly called medical alarms, are usually available in the form of a wireless transmitter, similar to a pendant, which gets activated during a medical emergency. Disabled elderly people, who do not live with their family members or are hospitalized, are said to be the major users of these systems. The global medical alert systems market has flourished significantly over the past few years, owing to the rapidly ageing population and increasing awareness among people. Currently, the most recognized medical alert devices used worldwide are Life Alert, LifeStation, Medical Alert, Philips Lifeline, MobileHelp, Bay Alarm Medical, Alert1, Medical Guardian’s MAS, and Rescue Alert.