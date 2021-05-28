3D Printing Market (2021-2025) | Prototyping Being Replaced by Functional Parts in 3D Printing Market, Says Fairfield Market Research
The demand for 3D printing has skyrocketed recently as COVID-19 has caused industry-wide global shortages. 3D printing can manufacture extremely precise and customizable products within a short timeframe, thereby reducing downtime. The manifold benefits of 3D printing comprise reduced costs, improved efficiency, and minimal errors. Fairfield Market Research estimates that the greatest potential in the 3D printing market for the forecast period lies in the healthcare and food & beverage industries.www.thedallasnews.net