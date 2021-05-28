Cowboys "Draft" A Plan To Support Mental Health
In any game, the objective is to win. Moving across the field, players focus on outplaying their opponent and controlling the tempo of the game. However, more important than that is their will to never give up. To never give up on opportunities. To never give up on their teammates and to never give up on themselves. It's a fight that is challenged day in and day out. Facing a similar fight of will, but in a different uniform is U.S Army veteran Kinikia Burdine.www.thedallasnews.net