Synchrony Bank Review – Online Savings, CDs & Money Market Accounts
Synchrony Bank is one of the newer online banking options for U.S. consumers. It didn’t exist prior to mid-2014 when it changed its name from GE Capital Retail Bank. Synchrony Bank boasts FDIC-insured savings, money market, and CD accounts, all with attractive yields (competitive rates) and relatively few hoops to jump through. Its CDs and money markets can be structured as traditional and Roth IRAs, boosting the bank’s appeal to retirement savers. All accounts come with FDIC insurance on balances up to $250,000.www.moneycrashers.com