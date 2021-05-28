Synchrony Bank Review – Online Savings, CDs & Money Market Accounts

The Key4Kids® Savings account has no monthly fee and comes with an ATM card, making it a good starter savings account for a minor. But you can’t open an account online, and a lot of details about this account, including interest rates, are branch and state-specific. So there’s no getting around a trip to a KeyBank branch. We spoke to a customer rep who told us that the APY for this account in New York is currently 0.01% APY, which is low compared to not only the national average but also other kids’ savings accounts. For instance, an Alliant Kids Savings Account earns 0.55% APY.