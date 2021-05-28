Cancel
Say "Yes" to your cravings while at home with Vuuzle.TV

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world under the Covid-19 pandemic has become a bit lonely. Since social isolation is critical to containing the infection, schools, recreational centers, universities, bistros and cafes, exhibition halls, and theaters have shut their doors, leaving individuals home-bound for quite a long time. It's something clever when individuals joke about needing to stay away from social circumstances, however when constrained, actually sort of melancholic.

