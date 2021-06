Don’t let burgers and hot dogs have all the fun! These grilled shrimp skewers deserve a place at your next backyard barbecue. It can go either way! Some people think that leaving the shell on allows the shrimp to retain its moisture when cooking, while others believe it’s difficult for a marinade to infuse the shrimp with flavor if the shell is on. We like to peel the shells before grilling to allow for a quicker, more impactful marinade, plus they're a little easier to eat this way. Just be sure to pull the skewers from the grill as soon as the shrimp are cooked so they don’t dry out.