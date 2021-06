It's not just what is happening, it's where it's happening, with pronounced concentrations of incidents off the east coast and in southern Arizona. The Federal Aviation Administration has seen a dramatic increase in drone-related incidents, recording approximately 10,000 reports in the last five years. The War Zone has identified a substantial number of military encounters with unidentified aircraft among those reports, often in sensitive airspace. While some of the incidents represent typical hazards associated with commercial drones, others are indicative of advanced capabilities, including the ability to fly at relatively high altitudes and to potentially operate in coordinated groups. More so, it's not just what’s happening, it is where it is happening that is so intriguing.