Grilling tips and tricks from a 4th-generation butcher

Gesine Bullock-Prado is always turning heads with her baked goods. The pastry chef who hosts Food Network's "Baked in Vermont" loves to bake and share her tips and tricks with us weekend baking warriors. The cookbook author also admits that, per the blog UnicornLove.com, cake is okay for breakfast, and that if there was ever a zombie apocalypse, in addition to her husband, Ray, and their dogs, she would be sure to grab her chickens and water fowls as she was fleeing her home. She also revealed that if she could bake with anyone living or dead, it would be Mark Twain because "[h]e loved his pie." Ah, a man after our own hearts, and who doesn't admire a man who likes pie? Bullock-Prado is so relatable and down to earth.