GOLF Hall of Fame Teacher Butch Harmon has seen a lot of great players over the years, and in many cases, has experienced that greatness first-hand. Greg Norman, Tiger Woods, and Phil Mickelson are just a few to have come out of Butch’s stable. His legendary track-record gives him a unique perspective when it comes to evaluating other players — a topic of conversation between him and his son Claude Harmon III, when the pair sat down for their most recent episode of Claude’s Off Course podcast.