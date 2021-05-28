Cancel
Ted Danson reveals what he hears most often from fans

TODAY.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a Hollywood Reporter roundtable chat with fellow actors Ed Helms, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Lamorne Morris and Ben Platt, Ted Danson revealed what he hears most from fans in the street: “My grandmother loved watching you on ‘Cheers.’”

www.today.com
