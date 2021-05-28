Ted Danson reveals what he hears most often from fans

Loki’s Tom Hiddleston revealed what he’s most excited for people to see with the Disney+ series. He sat down with Marvel Entertainment after the premiere episode. Before he could spill too many of the beans, the actor had to say that his character being pushed to the limit was one of his favorite things. Audiences got a glimpse of a truly desperate Loki midway through the first episode. Confronted by Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, the trickster god had to come face to face with some of his failures. This might not be the Loki from Thor: Ragnarok, but he has discovered how the end of his life was supposed to play out. Could this spark some positive choices for Hiddleston’s charming prankster? Maybe so. But, it will be interesting to see what happens when Loki can’t talk his way out of a situation, as is his dominant strategy in most encounters.