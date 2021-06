A greater alarm structure fire sent dozens of firefighters into action on June 5 at a building in the 5000 block of Melrose Ave., near Wilton Place. The fire was reported at approximately 11 p.m. in a series of adjoining vacant commercial storefronts. At 11:15 p.m., additional Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene after the blaze was declared a greater alarm fire requiring more resources. Approximately 75 firefighters extinguished the blaze at 11:34 p.m. LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said the personnel conducted offensive operations to extinguish heavy flames and contain them to the front portion of a common attic in the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the cost of damage and loss was not available.