Maine CDC Director Shah Impressed With Scenic Milbridge

If you love a parade, and who doesn’t, this Saturday is for you. And if you would love to be in a parade, you could be. This Saturday the 19th, at 11 a.m. the 2021 Shriners Parade steps off in Brewer. This is the initiation for new Shriners. And if you decided to become a Shriner today, you too could be in the parade. There will be 10 to 15 or more new Shriners, in a Shriners parade for the first time.