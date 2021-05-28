Cancel
Town and County Garage hosting car show

Cover picture for the articleThe third annual Customer & Car Appreciation show will be on Saturday, June 5, from noon to 5 p.m. at Town and County Garage in Wright City. “This show was started in 2017 to thank our customers for the trust they place in us when it comes to their classic cars and to recognize those customers that had been with us for many years, whether they drove a classic car or not,” said co-owner Jenn Olivio. “Our garage has been a part of this community for many years and being able to show them how much we appreciate that continued trust is very important to us. For people to trust us with their classic cars is a very big honor, as for many in the car community these cars can be like family.”

