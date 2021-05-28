Town and County Garage hosting car show

Chester Lions Club member Brian Stewart’s daughter, Sierra, center; her friend Riley Long; and his father, Lee; pose with Lee’s 1967 Chevy II in anticipation of the annual Chester Lions Club “3rd” of July car show that will be held at the Chester City Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3. Motorcycles are welcome. Registration is $5 per car or motorcycle and is from 10 a.m. until noon. For those interested in avoiding the registration lines, participants can pre-register this year and pay at the event by contacting Steve at (412) 370-7356 or by e-mail at sfwilson55@gmail.com, who also can be contacted for general information. There is no fee to come and check out the cars, trucks and motorcycles. There will be 38 awards, including Best of Show, Best GM, Best Ford, Best MOPAR, Best Motorcycle. Dash plaques will be provided to the first 150 registrants. Door prizes will be given every 15 minutes to registrants. There will be a DJ, a 50/50 drawing and a Chinese auction. “You don’t have to enter a car to participate in the Chinese auction or 50/50 drawing and you don’t have to be present to win,” a club spokesperson noted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The rain date is July 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.