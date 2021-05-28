Fajita-Inspired Burgers
It's National Hamburger Day and I'm serving up out-of-the-box, juicy and mouthwatering fajita-inspired burgers topped with salsa and guac! There are so many reasons why I love this recipe: It's simple to make, the recipe comes together fast, and the burgers are bursting with Tex-Mex flair. Oh, and they're also packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Staying true to the fajita theme, I like to place each burger on a warm tortilla … but they're also great on burger buns, toasted English muffins or a bed of leafy greens. Prime your appetite and grab a margarita or beer!www.today.com