Reflections on Unintended Consequences of Proposed Patent Law Amendments

By Robert P. Greenspoon
IPWatchdog.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo defense or damages limitation has ever turned on the niceties of recordation of ownership at the USPTO. This would be a sea change in patent law. Senators Leahy and Tillis have proposed another patent law amendment for the Endless Frontiers Act (SA 2060). SA 2060 rewrites and broadens a prior amendment that, in its old form, at least had something to do with the topic of the EFA (strengthening our competitiveness with China). The old version would have put an onus on foreign patent owners to become “transparent” in their ownership interests, by penalizing failure to record their ownership transfers at the USPTO. The new version evidently reflects a realization that such a carve out would violate international law. It now puts the same onus on everybody. Since it would affect everyone, this new amendment has evolved outside the original purpose of the EFA.

www.ipwatchdog.com
