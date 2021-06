The early-season stretch of hot weather will continue this week, with highs in the upper 80s & the lower 90s expected. Humidity will be very noticeable as well all-week, making it very important to stay as cool as possible, especially for those that have to work outdoors. Remember your heat safety tips: Stay hydrated, take frequent cool-down breaks in the AC or shade, keep the furry friends cool, check in on your elderly relatives & neighbors, and be sure to NEVER leave anyone, pet or person, unattended in a vehicle for any length of time!