Officials release photo of suspect vehicle in boy’s road-rage death

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, has requested a judge reduce his sentence to time served or probation. In a motion filed Wednesday, Chauvin’s lawyers wrote, “Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a ‘broken’ system.” Chauvin’s lawyers emphasized Chauvin’s “hard-working, law abiding life” and attempted to minimize his killing of Floyd, calling it “an error made in good faith reliance his own experience as a police officer.”