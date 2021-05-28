Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Officials release photo of suspect vehicle in boy’s road-rage death

TODAY.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia officials have released a photo of a suspect vehicle possibly involved in the road-rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy. The vehicle is described as a white Volkswagen Golf sport wagon, either a 2018 or 2019 model.

www.today.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Old Boy#Volkswagen Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California Statetalesbuzz.com

Reward grows to $450K in suspected road-rage killing of California boy; suspects’ vehicle identified

The reward for information leading to an arrest in an apparent road rage shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Southern California last month has increased to $450,000. Aiden Leos was sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car as she drove him to kindergarten when another driver shot him on May 21, authorities said. Aiden was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother, 31, is accused of murdering her four-year-old daughter by forcing her to stand for three days straight before she died from exhaustion, was stuffed into trash bags and buried in backyard

A mom made her four year-old daughter stand for three days straight until she died, then stuffed her body in a trash bag and buried it in her yard, cops say. Majelic 'Jellie' Young was last seen alive in August or September 2020, but her remains were only discovered last month on her mother's property in Charlotte, North Carolina, leading to her mother Malikah Diane Bennett's arrest.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a mother in front of her small child at a Little Caesars Pizza on Monday. A witness captured the incident in a now-viral video showing 22-year-old Emily Broadwater with a bloody nose and screaming for her daughter after being punched, stomped on, and dragged across the concrete outside the Georgia establishment.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Murderer Cop Derek Chauvin Begs for Light Sentence, Citing ‘Broken System’

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, has requested a judge reduce his sentence to time served or probation. In a motion filed Wednesday, Chauvin’s lawyers wrote, “Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a ‘broken’ system.” Chauvin’s lawyers emphasized Chauvin’s “hard-working, law abiding life” and attempted to minimize his killing of Floyd, calling it “an error made in good faith reliance his own experience as a police officer.”
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Lawrence Post

A Wisconsin woman allegedly set her sleeping husband on fire after convincing herself that he tried to poison her through chicken wings

Her husband woke up with his hair on fire and tried to extinguish the flames with his hands. He then gathered up his 3-month old daughter and left the home he shares with his wife. Authorities think that his wife lit him on fire and they have charged her with arson of a building, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and mayhem, and domestic abuse assessments. Her husband suffered second and third-degree burns as a result of the incident.