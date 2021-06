Bitcoin fluctuated during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to try to build a bit of a base. The hammer that formed on Tuesday was a very bullish sign, as it sits just above the crucial $30,000 level. That being said, the market did very little during the trading session on Wednesday, which suggests that the market is simply too weak to continue going higher for much longer. Not only do we have the 200-day EMA above at the $36,770 level, but it is also very flat, so that suggests that we are simply grinding sideways more than anything else.