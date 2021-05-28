BRUCE KULICK Releases 'Loving Video Tribute' To Brother On First Anniversary Of BOB KULICK's Death
Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick has released a video tribute to his brother Bob who died exactly a year ago at the age of 70. In a note accompanying the video's YouTube release, Bruce wrote: "A year ago today my brother Bob Kulick passed away. For his one year anniversary, I've created a loving video tribute. At the end I share his final resting place. Bob Kulick's life and career was 'Forever Larger than Life.'"blabbermouth.net