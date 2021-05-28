Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BRUCE KULICK Releases 'Loving Video Tribute' To Brother On First Anniversary Of BOB KULICK's Death

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick has released a video tribute to his brother Bob who died exactly a year ago at the age of 70. In a note accompanying the video's YouTube release, Bruce wrote: "A year ago today my brother Bob Kulick passed away. For his one year anniversary, I've created a loving video tribute. At the end I share his final resting place. Bob Kulick's life and career was 'Forever Larger than Life.'"

blabbermouth.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Daltrey
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Bob Kulick
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Michael Bolton
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Bruce Kulick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mot Rhead#Kulick Brothers#Kiss Army Merchandise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicwfav951.com

Flashback: Bob Dylan Records ‘Like A Rolling Stone’

It was 56 years ago today (June 15th, 1965) that Bob Dylan recorded “Like A Rolling Stone.” The song not only revolutionized the way lyrics were written and sung, but ultimately pushed the boundaries of how long a hit single could actually be. “Like A Rolling Stone,” which clocked in at 6:06, would end up being printed as 5:59 on the 45's label in an effort to fool Top 40 disc jockeys into playing the single.
Newmarket, NHtherochestervoice.com

John 'Papa' pays soulful tribute to Dr. John on anniversary of his death

NEWMARKET - Live performance venues are just beginning to come out of hiberation after a 16-month hiatus due to COVID, but the Stone Church is doing it in a big way, hosting an emotional homage to New Orleans blues and funk with John "Papa" Gros on Sunday and a album-release party for a blistering rock band that continues on the rise on Friday.
Musickfdi.com

Brothers Osborne release the music video for “Younger Me”

Brothers Osborne have released the video for their song Younger Me. Younger Me is a song of encouragement for anyone pushing through a difficult time, and was inspired by singer TJ Osborne’s decision to publicly come out in February, “Younger Me” was conceived as a message to his younger self and struggling with being different, not knowing where he was going. “I’ve always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he’d become and what he’d achieve. Once I came out, that feeling was overwhelmingly strong that this song was born,” TJ said.
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Hear Van Morrison and Eric Clapton on Revamped Song ‘The Rebels’

Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have teamed for a new song, "The Rebels," a revamped version of "Where Have all the Rebels Gone?" from the former's recent solo LP. The duo — credited as Slowhand & Van — adds a gritty blues-rock spin to the track, with Clapton singing lead and adding various lead guitar licks. "Where have all the rebels gone? / Hidin' behind computer screens," he belts, with Morrison contributing harmonies throughout.
Music963kklz.com

Bob Dylan: The Best Versions Of His 80 Best Songs

Bob Dylan: his voice isn’t for everyone, but you can’t deny his songwriting ability. In his six decades of making music, he’s been covered by a huge range of artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Heart with Layne Staley, U2, Elvis Presley, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, Silversun Pickups, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and many more. There’s a reason why he recently sold his music publishing for a rumored nine-figure deal.
Musiclistverse.com

10 Rock Songs That Shook The World

Rock ‘n’ roll makes the world go ‘round. Rock music has its own ‘personality’ and fans see it as the superior genre. It is also no secret that rock ‘n’ roll has influenced society in a way no other genre of music has. On this list are just some of the many rock songs that shook the world at one point in history. — 10 “Helter Skelter” – The Beatles.
MusicSpin

Kurt Cobain Self-Portrait Caricature Sold for $281,250 at Music Icons Auction

A caricature drawing of Kurt Cobain, done by the icon himself, brought in $281,250 at Julien’s Auctions Music Icons sale. The sale price was 28 times the original estimate. The drawing, done in black felt pen on TNT Music Centre in Singapore stationery, depicts Cobain playing the guitar and is signed “Kurdt Kobain Rock Star.” Handwritten on the right, the singer/songwriter penned, “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!”
Musicloudersound.com

Jeff Beck: my stories of Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more

Jeff Beck is one of the last guitar heroes standing. The quixotic axeman has dazzled with his sizzling six-string sonics for almost half a century. From the psych-tinged R&B of The Yardbirds, to the Jeff Beck Group with Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart, to the radio-friendly jazz/rock instrumental masterpiece Blow By Blow, a Who’s Who of guest appearances (Mick Jagger, Roger Waters, Brian May, Paul Rodgers, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner) and beyond, Beck is constantly exploring and moving forward.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Rock Music1029thebuzz.com

Rock Quick Hits: Kurt Cobain, Linkin Park, Papa Roach + More!

KURT COBAIN CARICATURE SOLD FOR $281,250 AT ACUTION: A caricature drawing of Kurt Cobain, done by the Nirvana frontman himself, sold for $281,250 at the Julien’s Auctions Music Icons sale. The drawing depicts Cobain playing the guitar and is signed “Kurdt Kobain Rock Star.” It also features the handwritten caption, “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!” It sold for 28 times the original estimate. (Spin)
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Bullet for My Valentine are teasing fans with possible new music! The band has shared a 30 second clip and their website is hinting at a June 18 music release. They’ve also been teasing new music with social media posts, including one of the band in the studio. “Relaxing in the studio, but don’t be fooled – we’ve been hard at work putting together something that’s guaranteed to blow your mind BFMV fans,” the photo’s caption said. “You think you know Bullet For My Valentine? Think again. Stay tuned.”
CelebritiesVulture

Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Ghosting Him

Maybe the second Van Morrison collab was their breaking point. Several months after Eric Clapton first began spreading coronavirus misinformation, which recently culminated in an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown crusade, the musician admitted that his coterie of famous pals have begun to cut off communication with him. “I’ve tried to reach out to fellow musicians,” he explained during an interview with YouTube free-speech channel Oracle Films, which, for editorial purposes, we’re going to imagine was, like, Steve Winwood and Jimmy Page. “I just don’t hear from them anymore. My phone doesn’t ring very often. I don’t get that many texts and emails any more. It’s quite noticeable … I was ostracized. And I could feel that everywhere.”