Partnership yields AI-based 3D sensing reference designs for AIoT devices

SUZHOU, China, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to boost the continuous innovation and development of China's medical device industry, deepen the cooperation among the medical device industry, universities, research institutions, users, capital sector and regulators in all aspects, and stimulate the innovative vitality of enterprises and medical and nursing staff, the China Medical Devices Design & Entrepreneurship Competition (hereinafter referred to as "the Competition") has been successfully held for three times under the initiative and guidance of Ministry of Science and Technology. A total of 283, 607 and 665 on-going medical device innovation projects have been collected domestically and internationally and a total of more than 1,200 enterprises and innovation service providers and institutional investors have participated in the Competition and related activities. More than 30,000 visitors have presented on site, and many heads of ministries, academicians and experts from regulatory and industrial authorities have given their valuable guidance and comments. A total of 167 projects have been awarded the first prize, the second prize and the third prize, which, according to the follow-up statistics within 6 months after competitions, have raised over 4.2 billion of investments cumulatively, while some projects have also received funding from governments at ministerial, provincial and municipal levels and from the development zone, as well as other awards. The Competition has effectively promoted the transformation of medical device achievements and has received wide appreciation. The Competition this year continues to be held by National Strategic Alliance for Technological Innovation of Medical Device Industry and is now open for registration.