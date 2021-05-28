Cancel
Partnership yields AI-based 3D sensing reference designs for AIoT devices

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaiming industry-first approaches for biometric access control, 3D electronic locks, and intelligent sensing across vertical markets, Ambarella, Inc., Lumentum, and ON Semiconductor have developed two joint AI-based 3D sensing reference designs that are designed to accelerate AIoT device deployment. These reference designs – Saturn for electronic locks and Vision+ for biometric access control readers – build on the companies’ previous joint solution for contactless access systems.

www.electronicproducts.com
#Reference Design#Software Development Kit#Ai#Smart Homes#3d#Aiot#Ambarella Inc#Vision#Vcsel#Ambarella S Ai Soc#Cvflow Ai#Cv22 Ai#Tof#Sdk#Isp#Trustzone
