Disclaimer: The findings of the following article are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Ethereum Classic’s 330% hike in early May seems to be a distant memory now. Since then, the price has declined sharply, dropping by nearly 80% to its 19 May swing low of $40 at one point. Now, while there have been recovery attempts in the market, the $82.6 resistance denied any further upside.