The last Samsung Galaxy M phone we featured here was the Galaxy M12 back in March. The mid-range smartphone from the South Korean tech giant boasted a 6000mAh battery and 90Hz display. It was tagged in India as #MonsterReloaded. It followed the Galaxy M02 and the Samsung Galaxy M62 the previous month which is basically the global variant of the Galaxy F62. It was also spotted earlier by different sources. We know it will be out in the market very soon, starting in India.