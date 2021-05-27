Walking the inflammation tightrope
Inflammation is often associated with the symptoms of swelling, pain, redness, and fever. These signs are frequently caused by an infection or tissue damage. During the Tri-State Dairy Nutrition Conference, Michigan State University’s Barry Bradford indicated that in addition to the acute causes of inflammation, humans and animals can also experience less noticeable chronic inflammation. While there may be no outward signs, this type of inflammation creates slightly elevated inflammatory mediators that can have a big impact on other signals in the body.hoards.com