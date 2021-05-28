GABB to Meet in Person June 29: Registration Required

In compliance with the Governor’s order to lift mitigation restrictions effective May 31, 2021, with the exception of mask wearing, Notice is hereby given that effective with the June 14, 2021 regular meeting of the Board of School Directors of the East Penn School District and thereafter for all future publicly scheduled meetings, the prior legal advertisement for such meetings is amended such that all meetings shall now be held in-person, rather than in a remote platform, in the Board Room of the Administration Building, 800 Pine Street, Emmaus, Pennsylvania at 7:30 PM. At these public meetings, the Board shall take action on any regular business that may come before it. Masks are required for attendance.