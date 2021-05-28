Cancel
GABB to Meet in Person June 29: Registration Required

By Diane Loupe
gabb.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGABB to Meet in Person June 29: Registration Required. After a year of virtual meetings, the Georgia Association of Business Brokers is thrilled to host an in-person meeting at 10 a.m. June 29. However, due to capacity limits set by the venue, all attendees must register at the form below....

Politicseastpennsd.org

Public Notice: In-Person Board Meetings-June 14,2021

In compliance with the Governor’s order to lift mitigation restrictions effective May 31, 2021, with the exception of mask wearing, Notice is hereby given that effective with the June 14, 2021 regular meeting of the Board of School Directors of the East Penn School District and thereafter for all future publicly scheduled meetings, the prior legal advertisement for such meetings is amended such that all meetings shall now be held in-person, rather than in a remote platform, in the Board Room of the Administration Building, 800 Pine Street, Emmaus, Pennsylvania at 7:30 PM. At these public meetings, the Board shall take action on any regular business that may come before it. Masks are required for attendance.
Marketsgabb.org

GABB Class: Business Broker Models, July 13

Business brokers will learn how to set up their practice, identify and define their market, identify clients, conduct feasibility studies; recruit, supervise and train staff, and the ethics of different broker models, in this July 13 class presented by the Georgia Association of Business Brokers. Business Broker Models will be...
Burton, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Berkshire BOE returns to in-person meetings

After holding meetings virtually for the public for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Berkshire Schools Board of Education announced last week it will be returning to in-person school board meetings. Superintendent John Stoddard said the board members are excited to get back to as close...
Politicsnjbmagazine.com

NJ Launches ‘Resources for Recovery’ Series for State Organizations

The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), a no-cost, confidential “business-first” resource housed within the New Jersey Department of State, has virtually released its special six-part, interactive learning series designed to provide New Jersey businesses and nonprofits with the latest information to support recovery from disruptions caused by COVID-19. The...
Greenfield, MARecorder

In-person government meetings resuming in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Following the lead of state officials, Mayor Roxann Wedegartner has announced that the local state of emergency — which has been in effect since March 13, 2020 — will be lifted, bringing about the return to in-person public meetings, effective Tuesday. According to a city press release, the...
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

Reminder: June 4 Registration Deadline for WellDimensions Personal Health Program

The University of Toledo employees have until Friday, June 4, to register for WellDimensions, an eight-week program that will focus on the eight dimensions of personal wellness: physical, intellectual, emotional, social, spiritual, occupational, financial and environmental. Each week’s activities are centered on a single dimension and can be performed from...
Politicstechwire.net

Department Seeks Section Chief for Projects, Procurement

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. The California Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is recruiting for an IT Projects and Procurement Section chief (IT manager I) to serve as the technical manager for all enterprise IT projects within the department. The chief “will serve as an enterprise-wide...
PoliticsSun-Gazette

Council resumes in-person meetings

City Council will resume in-person council meetings at 7 p.m. June 24 at the Trade and Transit Centre II on the third floor. The vote was 5 to 0 on the resolution with President Randall J. Allison, Liz Miele, Bonnie Katz, Vincent Pulizzi and Dave Banks in favor. Councilmen Adam Yoder and Jon Mackey were absent.
paproviders.org

OMHSAS June Provider Stakeholder Meeting — Registration Open

SAVE THE DATE for the next OMHSAS stakeholder meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 3:00 pm–4:00 pm. This webinar will be directed to providers, provider affiliates and associations, and consumers, family members, and advocate stakeholders. The next webinar for counties and county affiliates is scheduled for Friday, June 11, 2021 from 1:00 pm–2:00 pm. We ask stakeholders to join in only one monthly meeting, the meeting which would best suit their interests.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

No Registration Required for Women in Entrepreneurship Event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Pre-registration is no longer required for Wednesday’s first installment of the Women in Entrepreneurship Series. Presented by Score Youngstown, the series kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. with a focus on health and beauty. Leslie and Shayna Icuss of Legan Hair and Day Spa, along with Angela Lombardo of Fresh Twist Vegan Restaurant will be the speakers of tonight’s event.
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfield.gov

June 15 Planning Commission Meeting To Be Held In-Person

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — The Chesterfield Planning Commission will hold its June 15 meeting in-person in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road. Measures are in place to accommodate public input while still practicing social distancing, as recommended by health officials. Residents wishing to comment in-person will be...
U.S. Politicskcrar.com

Registration Open for REALTORS® to Meet with Senator Roger Marshall

REALTORS® will meet with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall via Zoom on June 8 to lobby for homeownership and property issues as a part of the Kansas Association of REALTORS’® (KAR) Virtual Hill Visit. This annual event is usually held in-person in Washington D.C., so this year’s virtual event presents an opportunity for REALTORS® who may have been unable to attend in previous years.
Rappahannock County, VARappahannock News

Meetings and Notices for June 3

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will come to order on Monday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the Rappahannock County courthouse for its regular monthly meeting. The Architectural Review Board will meet on June 9 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application for...
Technologytodaysmedicaldevelopments.com

Registration open for June 24 Machine Tool Roundtable

Do you want to find out what's going on in global manufacturing, what's new in advanced machine technologies, and how automation can impact your machine capabilities'?. Then join GIE Media’s Manufacturing Group and a panel of industry leaders for the Machine Tool Roundtable, taking place on Thursday, June 24 from 12 – 1 pm ET. During this online event, experts from Makino, Methods Machine Tools, Mitsui Seiki, Okuma, and Starrag will discuss trends and address your specific questions concerning machine tools.
Dublin, CAindependentnews.com

Dublin Hires Specialist to Meet State Requirements

In response to the State Department of Housing and Community Development's (HCD) statement that the city has not done enough to meet low-income housing mandates, Dublin has hired a specialist to help the city streamline the state's requirements. Under SB 35 standards, which requires cities to provide a clear-cut approval process for...
San Francisco, CAbostonstar.com

HR and Workplace Industry Veterans Stela Lupushor and Robert Teed Join BeyondHQ's Advisory Board

Data-Driven Workforce and Workplace Planning Technology Provider Gains Strong Endorsement and Strategic Guidance from Reputable Experts. SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / BeyondHQ, the leader in strategic digitized workforce and workplace planning, today announced that Stela Lupushor, founder of Reframe.Work Inc., and Robert Teed, Board Member at CoreNet Global and former Vice President of Corporate Services at ServiceNow, have joined the company's Advisory Board.
Small Businesscascadebusnews.com

5 Must-Have Insurance Types for Virginia-Based Businesses

More than 40% of businesses will experience an insurance claim over the next ten years. And that can be a devastating situation for companies that don’t have adequate coverage that protects them from various scenarios. Even though it’s easy to look at business insurance as an expense to be minimized,...