East Tennessee Fugitives Arrested in North Carolina

Two East Tennessee Fugitives, wanted on separate charges, are arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina. Knoxville Police say the arrests were made by U.S. Marshals. 40-year-old Michael Ems was arrested Wednesday night. He is wanted on an attempted first-degree murder charge from a domestic incident that occurred in the 7300 block of Antoinette Way on May 23. Ems has been booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center to await extradition back to Knoxville.