FAT Brands signs exclusive deal with Pepsico
FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of nine restaurant concepts including Fatburger, has signed an exclusive beverage partnership with PepsiCo Inc., according to a company press release. Building on the relationship PepsiCo has with FAT Brands-owned Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, the company is expanding the partnership to include Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express brands.www.fastcasual.com