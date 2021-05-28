FAT Brands signs exclusive deal with Pepsico

Prime Day is rapidly approaching, but independent third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace can still take some steps to help ensure success. Chain Store Age recently spoke with Charlie Chanaratsopon, co-founder of boutique acquisition company Boosted Commerce and CEO/founder of Charming Charlie, and Joe Kiernan, VP of product and growth at Perch, an acquirer and operator of Amazon brands. The two executives shared some insight on the impending June 21-22 Amazon Prime Day sales extravaganza and how it will affect small-to-mid-sized sellers on Amazon Marketplace. Both companies specialize in acquiring independent brands that sell products directly to consumers on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces.