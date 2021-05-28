Cancel
Business

FAT Brands signs exclusive deal with Pepsico

Fast Casual
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAT Brands Inc., the parent company of nine restaurant concepts including Fatburger, has signed an exclusive beverage partnership with PepsiCo Inc., according to a company press release. Building on the relationship PepsiCo has with FAT Brands-owned Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, the company is expanding the partnership to include Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express brands.

Related
Economycanadianinvestor.com

GURU Organic Energy and PepsiCo® Beverages Canada Sign National Distribution Agreement

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) and The Pepsi Bottling Group (Canada), ULC have announced that they have entered into an exclusive long-term national distribution agreement in Canada for GURU’s energy drinks. Effective October 4, 2021, PepsiCo Beverages Canada will sell, distribute, and merchandise GURU’s organic, plant-based and better-for-you energy...
Businesscanadianinvestor.com

CENTR Brands Corp. Signs Distribution Agreement with Hayden Beverage

CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) today announced a distribution agreement with Hayden Beverage Company. Under the agreement, Hayden will distribute CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free in Montana, making CENTR the first CBD beverages in Hayden’s extensive portfolio. “Hayden Beverage Company is a leader in Idaho and...
Businessmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,572 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $220,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Kaspien CEO Talks Earnings, Brand, Growth On 'Money Mitch'

Software company Kaspien Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KSPN) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday after the market closed. Kunal Chopra, CEO of Kaspien, appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Money Mitch" Thursday for an exclusive interview. Kaspien reported a quarterly earnings loss of 61 cents per share, which came in below the...
Small Businesschainstoreage.com

Exclusive Q&A: Expert Prime Day prep advice for small brands

Prime Day is rapidly approaching, but independent third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace can still take some steps to help ensure success. Chain Store Age recently spoke with Charlie Chanaratsopon, co-founder of boutique acquisition company Boosted Commerce and CEO/founder of Charming Charlie, and Joe Kiernan, VP of product and growth at Perch, an acquirer and operator of Amazon brands. The two executives shared some insight on the impending June 21-22 Amazon Prime Day sales extravaganza and how it will affect small-to-mid-sized sellers on Amazon Marketplace. Both companies specialize in acquiring independent brands that sell products directly to consumers on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces.
Businessmartechseries.com

Global App Growth Company AVOW Expands Key Partnership Program; Announces Exclusive Deal With Leading Smartphone Brand Vivo

Today, global app growth company AVOW announced it has expanded its partnership program to include leading smartphone brand Vivo. The partnership will offer mobile marketers unprecedented access to Vivo’s more than 400 million active users worldwide, and comes hot on the heels of similar deals AVOW has forged with smartphone vendors Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung and Huawei.
BusinessWorld Federation of Advertisers

L’Oréal, NatWest and PepsiCo sign up to WFA Planet Pledge

L’Oréal, NatWest and PepsiCo have agreed to join the WFA’s Planet Pledge, a global commitment to making their marketing teams a force for positive change both internally and with the consumers who buy their products and services. The three new signatories join the ten launch companies Bayer, Danone, Diageo, Dole...
Dallas, TXFast Casual

Qdoba sign multi-unit Dallas deal

Qdoba Mexican Eats has signed a multi-unit franchise development agreement for the Dallas area with a major multi-unit, multi-segment group, a news release said. The agreement to bring between seven and 10 standalone Qdoba locations to the Dallas-Fort Worth area will nearly double the brand's footprint in the market, with the first new location slated to open mid 2022.
Businessjust-drinks.com

The Alkaline Water Co signs Caribbean distribution deal

SaluVid, a subsidiary of Puerto Rican distributor TraFon Group, will handle the US drinks brand owner’s portfolio in the country, as well as other Caribbean markets. Alkaline Water CEO Ricky Wright said the deal came as part of the company’s “aggressive” international expansion. “We are already on the shelves in...
GamblingPosted by
Sportico

Betway SPAC Deal Next Step In World Betting Branding

Super Group’s pending merger with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is a key step in expanding its global Betway brand, as the company continues to expand into sports betting markets, including the U.S., its executives say. “The story [is] that Super Group is no longer this private, unknown business. For us,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FAT Brands to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Video Gamesesportsobserver.com

Monitor Brand AOC Renews Sponsorship Deal With FURIA

Victor Frascarelli is a Marketing and PR professional living in Sao Paulo who developed his career in the gaming industry. Apex Legends Global Series Championship Prize Pool Reaches $2.58M. byJames Fudge. June 1, 2021. Electronic Arts announced Tuesday that the total prize pool for the Apex Legends Global Series Championship...
Economycrunchbase.com

Exclusive: Nestig Cuddles Up With $1.3M Seed For Nursery Brand

Nestig is giving modern parents a nursery brand that fits their style and now has $1.3 million in seed funding, led by ONEVC and a group of angel investors, to expand its product line. Guilherme Picciotto and Sara Adam Slywka launched the direct-to-consumer company in August 2020 after meeting in...
Technologyfurninfo.com

DesignerBoard3D Signs 1,000+ Users and Adds Top Furniture Brands

DesignerBoard3D, a product visualization platform for interior designers from visualization technology company Intiaro, recently announced that it has reached the milestone of 1,000 registered and vetted users since it launched earlier this year. At DB3D.com, interior designers can access industry-leading tools for photorealistic 3D renderings that help their clients visualize...
Shoppingdealnews

50% off Select Exclusives and National Brands Orders

Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or spend $49 for free shipping. Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Available in Mountain Red Heather or Night Tide Heather. Belk ·...
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

Random: Even Coca-Cola Is Getting In On The Switch Pro Hype

There’s a good chance that we’ll hear about the Switch Pro (or whatever it’s called) today, and, as is so often the case, we’re seeing other ‘brands’ getting in on the action to give themselves a little social media boost. Coca-Cola Brazil has posted the following cheeky tweet:. CONFIRMED! Coca-Cola...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,004 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $118,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
NFLbevindustry.com

Top 100 Beverage Companies of 2020

The companies on Beverage Industry’s Top 100 Beverage Companies of 2020 all are dedicated to giving consumers the best experience possible, whether it be through new product development or eye-catching packaging. The editor’s invite you to take a closer look at the top global beverage brands, top cap ex spenders, top social media brands and much more.