Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tebow ‘has improved’ since making TE debut with Jaguars

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 19 days ago

Meyer: ‘I think it’s one step at a time and see what happens’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6l9m_0aEgUzBA00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow caught touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew on Thursday, showing signs that reviving his NFL career as a tight end is far from a publicity stunt or personal favor.

Tebow essentially looked the part on a sunbaked afternoon that capped his first week of organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With team owner Shad Khan in attendance along with a media throng eager to see how the 33-year-old Tebow was adjusting to his new position, the 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback didn’t drop a pass and even made a couple of plays that surely got more attention than they deserved.

Tebow is hardly a polished route-runner and doesn’t appear to be a down-the-field threat. But anyone who thought he would embarrass himself by changing positions nine years after last playing a meaningful snap in the league probably would have been surprised to see him hold his own in a No. 85 jersey.

“It’s 1 in 90 trying to make the team,” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said. “He has improved. It’s all new for him. … That position’s trending upward; they’re doing a nice job.”

Meyer declined to provide much insight into how he plans to potentially use Tebow. There has been speculation that Tebow could be a goal-line and short-yardage quarterback or even line up in the backfield alongside Lawrence.

“I think it’s one step at a time and see what happens,” Meyer said. “Before you start having those conversations, you’ve got to feel where he’s at on the depth chart, etc. Obviously, it’s only been a couple of days. We have not had that conversation as an offensive staff yet.”

For now, tight ends coach Tyler Bowen — whose nickname, coincidentally, is “T-Bow” — is trying to get the much more popular Tebow comfortable at his new position. Bowen urged Tebow for “a little more tempo off the ball” early in the two-hour workout.

Later, Bowen jokingly asked an intern “you need the trainers” after the equipment guy was tasked with trying to block Tebow using a dummy pad.

Tebow had his most success in seven-on-seven drills near the goal line, catching two short passes for scores.

“He’s just another guy,” Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins said. “I met him briefly in the locker room, so a really good guy from what I can tell. But I don’t look at it as ‘Tebow’ or anybody who’s just right there. I just look at it (as) what do I need to do this play? What are my keys? What am I looking at? It doesn’t matter what number the jersey is or whoever’s right there in front of me.”

Tebow signed a one-year, $920,000 deal with Jacksonville last week, getting the veteran minimum for a player with his experience. He received no signing bonus or guaranteed money. He’s returning to the NFL after five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’s reuniting with Meyer, his college coach, for the first time since his senior year in 2009.

His comeback is unprecedented because of his age, his new position and the fact that he last played in a regular-season game in 2012, with the New York Jets.

“We don’t get caught up in any of that,” Jenkins said. “You can’t get star struck around here. It’s the business. I played with numerous superstars. I can name a list full, but we’re all friends at the end of the day, we’re all co-workers at the end of the day.”

Tebow was the main attraction Thursday, and that may have been a good thing for Lawrence. The No. 1 overall pick had four overthrows and two passes broken up in goal-line drills.

“That’s obviously a very hard area of the field,” Meyer said. “The field changes, especially against NFL talent all over the field and defense had the upper hand today. It wasn’t just him. … We all struggled, not just him, offensively.”

Tebow was on the receiving end of one of Lawrence’s few highlights, looking like, well, a 255-pound tight end with good hands.

Several NFL teams suggested Tebow make the position change years ago, but he declined.

He finally switched after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for the Jaguars the following week, the first of two exploratory sessions that came to light hours before the start of the NFL draft on April 29.

Meyer raved about Tebow’s workouts, saying assistants were surprised to see him in such great shape. Ultimately, Tebow’s ability to pick up a new position — a number of college QBs have made the transition look seamless — will determine whether he makes the team.

“I’m kind of mad because I was the oldest guy on the team,” said 31-year-old receiver Marvin Jones. “Now, he has me by two years, so I have to talk to him about that. But it’s been great. Obviously, everybody knows the type of worker that he is and it’s no different.

“He came in here and fit right in, just working and learning and stuff like that. In the back, when he’s not in, he’s looking at the plays and running extra and doing what he needs to do to get this new position going. So, it’s been good. It’s been good to have him here most definitely.”

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

810
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Baseball#Jets#American Football#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Urban Meyer: 'Very Difficult' for Tim Tebow to Make Jaguars; 'Uncharted Water'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer offered an honest take on the likelihood of Tim Tebow making the team's Week 1 roster. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Meyer said it will be "very difficult" for Tebow to make the team because "this is uncharted water" with the 34-year-old attempting to play tight end for the first time in his career.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Was Asked About Tim Tebow’s Chance Of Making Jaguars

Tim Tebow has been dominating the headlines ever since he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though it’s way too early to determine if he’ll be on the Week 1 roster, head coach Urban Meyer did have a promising update on the former Heisman Trophy winner. During an appearance on The...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tim Tebow has +4000 odds to win Comeback Player of the Year

The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer have been highly criticized recently after the decision to sign former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow to a free agent deal as a tight end with the team, but it looks like Tebow might actually have a chance to make some noise this year. According to odds from William Hill Sportsbook, Tebow has +4000 odds to be named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year. Below are the full odds provided in a graphic on Twitter from SportsLine.
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Tim Tebow at Jaguars minicamp: First impressions of tight end project as he catches Trevor Lawrence pass

Tim Tebow has a long way to go. While he did have an impressive catch-and-run during Monday’s minicamp session, the former Broncos and Jets quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has his work cut out for him if he is going to make the Jaguars‘ 53-man roster as a tight end. CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco, who has covered the Jaguars since their inaugural season, took in Tebow’s first minicamp practice in nearly a decade.
NFLUSA Today

PHOTOS: Highlights from Tim Tebow's mandatory minicamp with the Jacksonville Jaguars

National Football League mandatory minicamps are well underway as professional franchises begin the process of working out and weeding out players for the upcoming 2021-21 season. Among them were the Jacksonville Jaguars, who despite drafting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in April have had their camp overshadowed by the return — or attempted return, at least — of the legendary Tim Tebow.
NFLegotasticsports.com

Tim Tebow is Faking it Until He Makes it at Tight End

The latest update on the Tim Tebow tight end experiment in Jacksonville proves he's faking it until he makes it. According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, he doesn't look out of place despite needing to work on fundamentals and footwork. Oh and Tebow also needs coaching after every drill. Other than...
NFLnewsverses.com

NFL insider reveals Tim Tebow odds for making Jaguars closing roster

Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL after practically 10 years since his final skilled sport was a shock to many however in accordance with one NFL insider, his probabilities of making the Jacksonville Jaguars closing roster are literally fairly good. NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport revealed on “The Pat McAfee Present”...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: There’s Been 1 ‘Common Complaint’ With Tim Tebow

Since Tim Tebow was first connected to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason, the media has flocked to organization’s facility with questions. Now that he’s suited up and practiced with the team at OTAs, there’s more information to analyze and sort through about the 33-year-old trying to make a comeback.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Urban Meyer isn't getting questions about Tim Tebow

A potential distraction can't become a distraction if no one is actually distracted by it. In two straight press conferences, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer hasn't been asked a single question about quarterback-turned-tight-end Tim Tebow. Not one. We've studied the transcripts. We've confirmed that Tebow questions weren't omitted. Meyer simply wasn't...
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

Tim Tebow is jacked

Tim Tebow has made something of a return to the NFL, signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars under coach Urban Meyer. Tebow made his debut with the organization this week, catching some passes and beginning to work on his tight end game. Tebow will be returning to the NFL as a tight end rather than a quarterback.
NFL247Sports

Tim Tebow 'looked like he belonged' at Jacksonville Jaguars minicamp

Questions centering around Tim Tebow and the likelihood he makes Jacksonville's 53-man roster remain. But those wondering if he can transition to a new position in the NFL may no longer have a leg to stand on according to one league insider, who has watched the former quarterback up close during Jaguars minicamp.
NFL247Sports

Charlie Strong gives honest assessment of Tim Tebow at tight end with Jacksonville Jaguars

As a former Florida defensive coordinator (2005-09) under ex-Gators head coach Urban Meyer (2005-10), first-year Jacksonville Jaguars assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach Charlie Strong was on the UF staff during a time in which Tim Tebow (2006-09) rose to stardom. Since the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and 2010 NFL Draft's No. 25 overall pick signed a one-year contract May 20 with the Jaguars, Strong has gotten a firsthand look at how Tebow has performed in Jacksonville's offseason workouts.