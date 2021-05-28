Internet Advertising For Lawyers

The National STEM Honor Society has STEM campaigns on a national and international, targeted basis. Our messages are centered around discussions on STEM inspiration, access, equity, and support in a very graphical way. There are several specific target markets, each with very different characteristics in terms of sending customized, strategic messages employing the correct social media platforms for each target market. Team members will be in charge of interacting and engaging with different users by creating brand awareness, gaining leads/sales, developing a voice for the company, and relationships with our followers on our different platforms: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube. Interns will create and implement different strategies to help increase engagement on the platforms. Interns will work closely with digital marketing software, including Hootsuite Pro, and Canva. Team members specialize in creating appealing digital media for platform sharing, and engaging in an editing/writing process for curated content. Platforms the team manages currently are Instagram, FaceBook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, and TikTok. In addition, there will be opportunities to learn the skills needed for digital advertising in order to reach STEM educators and organizations across the United States and the world. Interns will also work with other teams, including graphics, web, video production, and email sending to centralize a sales strategy that reaches potential customers. SKILLS REQUIRED: Applicants with experience in social media management, posting, and highly developed writing skills, basic knowledge on social media platforms, self-motivated.