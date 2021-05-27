Cancel
Akron, OH

Students Create Art for Local Women's Shelter

akronschools.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts are used to collaborating with local community members, so it was easy for sixth graders in Alison Rich’s visual arts class to become engaged in their most recent art project for ACCESS Shelter. The focus of the class this semester was community and students made art about and for their school and the greater Akron community. When ACCESS Shelter reached out to Rich, they said they had old artwork in frames that needed to be updated. Rich upcycled the frames and refreshed them with work that was specially created for the women’s shelter.

millersouth.akronschools.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Visual Arts#Single Women
