The Global Partnership for Education welcomes Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and Dr. Susan Liautaud, international governance expert, as incoming Board Chair and Vice Chair

By Press releases
globalpartnership.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C., May 28, 2021 - The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) welcomes the confirmation of Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, as Chair-elect of the GPE Board of Directors, and of Dr. Susan Liautaud, Chair of Council of the London School of Economics and Political Science, as GPE Vice Chair-elect.

www.globalpartnership.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakaya Kikwete
Person
Julia Gillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African#Tanzanian#Gpe Board Chair#The Gpe Board#Unhcr#The World Food Programme#Wfp#An Executive Committee#Gpe Media Lead
